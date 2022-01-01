Daily Shigaraki Golf - Yagyu/Iga Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7103 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6674 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6266 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5641 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yagyu - Iga
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|553
|399
|442
|185
|401
|415
|190
|432
|585
|3602
|424
|542
|398
|177
|464
|359
|507
|408
|222
|3501
|7103
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|517
|381
|407
|159
|389
|393
|148
|418
|567
|3379
|401
|525
|378
|167
|418
|341
|482
|389
|194
|3295
|6674
|Front M: 70.7/121
|491
|360
|386
|138
|372
|376
|126
|393
|551
|3193
|366
|501
|350
|157
|388
|311
|463
|363
|174
|3073
|6266
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|436
|336
|374
|138
|360
|356
|107
|331
|482
|2920
|329
|456
|318
|140
|320
|287
|428
|296
|147
|2721
|5641
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|13
|9
|5
|17
|1
|11
|6
|10
|16
|14
|2
|18
|12
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
