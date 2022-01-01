Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Daily Shigaraki Golf - Yagyu/Iga Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7103 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6674 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6266 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5641 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yagyu - Iga
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 553 399 442 185 401 415 190 432 585 3602 424 542 398 177 464 359 507 408 222 3501 7103
Regular M: 73.1/123 517 381 407 159 389 393 148 418 567 3379 401 525 378 167 418 341 482 389 194 3295 6674
Front M: 70.7/121 491 360 386 138 372 376 126 393 551 3193 366 501 350 157 388 311 463 363 174 3073 6266
Ladies W: 70.2/119 436 336 374 138 360 356 107 331 482 2920 329 456 318 140 320 287 428 296 147 2721 5641
Handicap 7 15 3 13 9 5 17 1 11 6 10 16 14 2 18 12 4 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

