Kyowa Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6635 yards
Slope 119
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6635 yards 71.7 119
White 72 6195 yards 68.5 115
Red (W) 72 5550 yards 69.8 116
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kyowa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.5/119 372 583 358 413 182 390 168 409 563 3438 525 155 511 335 164 330 408 383 386 3197 6635
White M: 68.5/115 351 481 344 402 132 347 142 398 548 3145 500 140 506 325 157 307 386 371 358 3050 6195
Red W: 69.8/116 351 481 298 357 132 347 142 310 432 2850 452 140 377 262 140 307 386 336 300 2700 5550
Handicap 13 17 7 1 15 5 11 3 9 8 6 4 18 16 14 2 10 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

