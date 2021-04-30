Kyowa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6635 yards
Slope 119
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6635 yards
|71.7
|119
|White
|72
|6195 yards
|68.5
|115
|Red (W)
|72
|5550 yards
|69.8
|116
Scorecard for Kyowa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.5/119
|372
|583
|358
|413
|182
|390
|168
|409
|563
|3438
|525
|155
|511
|335
|164
|330
|408
|383
|386
|3197
|6635
|White M: 68.5/115
|351
|481
|344
|402
|132
|347
|142
|398
|548
|3145
|500
|140
|506
|325
|157
|307
|386
|371
|358
|3050
|6195
|Red W: 69.8/116
|351
|481
|298
|357
|132
|347
|142
|310
|432
|2850
|452
|140
|377
|262
|140
|307
|386
|336
|300
|2700
|5550
|Handicap
|13
|17
|7
|1
|15
|5
|11
|3
|9
|8
|6
|4
|18
|16
|14
|2
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
