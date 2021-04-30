Awara Golf Club - Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6744 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6744 yards
|Regular
|72
|6248 yards
|Gold
|72
|5526 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5370 yards
Scorecard for Mizuumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|370
|324
|573
|200
|527
|200
|385
|396
|382
|3357
|532
|383
|537
|196
|445
|377
|385
|181
|417
|3453
|6810
|White M: 70.7/121
|328
|309
|547
|182
|479
|165
|377
|382
|363
|3132
|514
|372
|518
|180
|398
|346
|350
|150
|398
|3226
|6358
|Gold M: 70.0/120
|328
|292
|488
|161
|479
|151
|360
|371
|352
|2982
|500
|349
|493
|148
|355
|346
|350
|150
|398
|3089
|6071
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|328
|292
|428
|137
|427
|136
|320
|359
|292
|2719
|435
|319
|402
|116
|324
|334
|306
|150
|349
|2735
|5454
|Red W: 67.0/112
|328
|292
|428
|137
|427
|136
|320
|317
|292
|2677
|405
|319
|402
|116
|324
|334
|306
|150
|349
|2705
|5382
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|15
|1
|11
|5
|13
|7
|14
|16
|2
|12
|8
|18
|4
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
