Awara Golf Club - Lake Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6744 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6744 yards
Regular 72 6248 yards
Gold 72 5526 yards
Ladies 72 5370 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mizuumi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 370 324 573 200 527 200 385 396 382 3357 532 383 537 196 445 377 385 181 417 3453 6810
White M: 70.7/121 328 309 547 182 479 165 377 382 363 3132 514 372 518 180 398 346 350 150 398 3226 6358
Gold M: 70.0/120 328 292 488 161 479 151 360 371 352 2982 500 349 493 148 355 346 350 150 398 3089 6071
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 328 292 428 137 427 136 320 359 292 2719 435 319 402 116 324 334 306 150 349 2735 5454
Red W: 67.0/112 328 292 428 137 427 136 320 317 292 2677 405 319 402 116 324 334 306 150 349 2705 5382
Handicap 9 17 3 15 1 11 5 13 7 14 16 2 12 8 18 4 10 6
Par 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
