Kaga Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6829 yards
Slope 137
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6829 yards
|73.4
|137
|Back (W)
|72
|6829 yards
|80.5
|146
|Regular
|72
|6550 yards
|71.9
|136
|Regular (W)
|72
|6550 yards
|78.9
|145
|Front
|72
|6327 yards
|70.8
|135
|Front (W)
|72
|6327 yards
|77.5
|141
|Gold
|72
|5640 yards
|67.4
|123
|Gold (W)
|72
|5640 yards
|73.2
|129
|Ladies
|72
|5216 yards
|65.3
|120
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5216 yards
|71.0
|126
Scorecard for Ume - Take
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|417
|185
|339
|400
|432
|541
|138
|373
|513
|3338
|564
|385
|395
|181
|470
|548
|182
|406
|360
|3491
|6829
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|392
|147
|339
|386
|411
|525
|125
|361
|502
|3188
|551
|365
|375
|162
|455
|533
|174
|389
|350
|3354
|6542
|White M: 69.2/117
|392
|130
|339
|370
|401
|510
|108
|361
|482
|3093
|533
|343
|350
|148
|443
|533
|164
|373
|340
|3227
|6320
|Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119
|344
|130
|308
|318
|345
|440
|108
|325
|450
|2768
|484
|337
|306
|110
|398
|453
|122
|322
|340
|2872
|5640
|Red W: 67.1/113
|344
|101
|288
|294
|320
|399
|105
|287
|450
|2588
|448
|311
|302
|102
|346
|405
|94
|315
|305
|2628
|5216
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|7
|1
|3
|17
|11
|9
|6
|12
|4
|18
|2
|8
|16
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Course Layout