Kaga Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6829 yards
Slope 137
Rating 73.4
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6829 yards 73.4 137
Back (W) 72 6829 yards 80.5 146
Regular 72 6550 yards 71.9 136
Regular (W) 72 6550 yards 78.9 145
Front 72 6327 yards 70.8 135
Front (W) 72 6327 yards 77.5 141
Gold 72 5640 yards 67.4 123
Gold (W) 72 5640 yards 73.2 129
Ladies 72 5216 yards 65.3 120
Ladies (W) 72 5216 yards 71.0 126
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 417 185 339 400 432 541 138 373 513 3338 564 385 395 181 470 548 182 406 360 3491 6829
Blue M: 70.7/121 392 147 339 386 411 525 125 361 502 3188 551 365 375 162 455 533 174 389 350 3354 6542
White M: 69.2/117 392 130 339 370 401 510 108 361 482 3093 533 343 350 148 443 533 164 373 340 3227 6320
Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119 344 130 308 318 345 440 108 325 450 2768 484 337 306 110 398 453 122 322 340 2872 5640
Red W: 67.1/113 344 101 288 294 320 399 105 287 450 2588 448 311 302 102 346 405 94 315 305 2628 5216
Handicap 5 13 15 7 1 3 17 11 9 6 12 4 18 2 8 16 10 14
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

