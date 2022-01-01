Kaga Central Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6921 yards
|Regular
|72
|6304 yards
|Front
|72
|5888 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5259 yards
Scorecard for Kaga Central Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|424
|358
|391
|215
|538
|206
|370
|511
|469
|3482
|386
|191
|350
|424
|530
|415
|412
|195
|536
|3439
|6921
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|392
|311
|362
|187
|516
|181
|330
|485
|420
|3184
|357
|171
|316
|390
|483
|383
|379
|151
|490
|3120
|6304
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|355
|311
|324
|162
|485
|150
|330
|453
|384
|2954
|328
|146
|316
|361
|462
|356
|348
|127
|490
|2934
|5888
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|267
|293
|137
|455
|116
|287
|420
|349
|2643
|288
|123
|276
|331
|441
|289
|315
|109
|444
|2616
|5259
|Handicap
|7
|15
|9
|13
|1
|17
|11
|3
|5
|12
|18
|14
|2
|8
|4
|10
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Penlinks Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout