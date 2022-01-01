Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kaga Central Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6921 yards
Regular 72 6304 yards
Front 72 5888 yards
Ladies 72 5259 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaga Central Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 424 358 391 215 538 206 370 511 469 3482 386 191 350 424 530 415 412 195 536 3439 6921
Blue M: 70.7/121 392 311 362 187 516 181 330 485 420 3184 357 171 316 390 483 383 379 151 490 3120 6304
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 355 311 324 162 485 150 330 453 384 2954 328 146 316 361 462 356 348 127 490 2934 5888
Red W: 67.1/113 319 267 293 137 455 116 287 420 349 2643 288 123 276 331 441 289 315 109 444 2616 5259
Handicap 7 15 9 13 1 17 11 3 5 12 18 14 2 8 4 10 16 6
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Penlinks Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kaga CC - Bamboo
Kaga Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaga CC - Pine
Kaga Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Clubhouse
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Dainichi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaga CC - Pine
Kaga Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Inuwashi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Echizen CC
Echizen Country Club
Awara, Fukui
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Kuroyuri Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Driving range
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Asunaro Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC - Sea: #3
Awara Golf Club - Sea Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC
Awara Golf Club - Lake Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Toujinbou/Kuzuryu Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamashiro GC
Yamashiro Golf Club - Queen Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me