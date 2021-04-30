Awara Golf Club - Sea Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Fukui

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6713 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6713 yards
Regular 72 6261 yards
Gold 72 5939 yards
Ladies 72 5146 yards
Scorecard for Umi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 377 322 143 346 434 507 376 190 564 3259 456 513 178 391 546 393 200 391 377 3445 6704
White M: 70.7/121 351 285 133 302 410 487 357 180 537 3042 430 482 168 374 510 358 183 376 353 3234 6276
Gold M: 70.0/120 331 285 121 302 410 471 357 164 516 2957 398 450 150 374 476 358 183 376 320 3085 6042
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 317 285 121 302 364 410 321 143 424 2687 324 450 150 345 406 264 145 357 320 2761 5448
Red W: 67.0/112 317 285 121 302 364 410 321 143 424 2687 255 450 150 248 406 264 145 357 233 2508 5195
Handicap 5 13 17 11 1 7 9 15 3 2 10 16 8 12 4 18 6 14
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

