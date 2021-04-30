Awara Golf Club - Sea Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6713 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6713 yards
|Regular
|72
|6261 yards
|Gold
|72
|5939 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5146 yards
Scorecard for Umi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|377
|322
|143
|346
|434
|507
|376
|190
|564
|3259
|456
|513
|178
|391
|546
|393
|200
|391
|377
|3445
|6704
|White M: 70.7/121
|351
|285
|133
|302
|410
|487
|357
|180
|537
|3042
|430
|482
|168
|374
|510
|358
|183
|376
|353
|3234
|6276
|Gold M: 70.0/120
|331
|285
|121
|302
|410
|471
|357
|164
|516
|2957
|398
|450
|150
|374
|476
|358
|183
|376
|320
|3085
|6042
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|317
|285
|121
|302
|364
|410
|321
|143
|424
|2687
|324
|450
|150
|345
|406
|264
|145
|357
|320
|2761
|5448
|Red W: 67.0/112
|317
|285
|121
|302
|364
|410
|321
|143
|424
|2687
|255
|450
|150
|248
|406
|264
|145
|357
|233
|2508
|5195
|Handicap
|5
|13
|17
|11
|1
|7
|9
|15
|3
|2
|10
|16
|8
|12
|4
|18
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout