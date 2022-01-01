Japan Central Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7001 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6525 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6032 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6032 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5400 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Japan Central Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|425
|530
|398
|375
|428
|149
|472
|207
|560
|3544
|410
|453
|397
|156
|552
|409
|407
|155
|518
|3457
|7001
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|408
|496
|371
|343
|416
|129
|437
|173
|522
|3295
|379
|424
|376
|132
|532
|375
|392
|134
|486
|3230
|6525
|Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|381
|460
|336
|319
|397
|113
|400
|155
|500
|3061
|349
|397
|350
|113
|498
|344
|365
|110
|445
|2971
|6032
|Red W: 66.1/111
|381
|410
|296
|319
|310
|113
|300
|143
|474
|2746
|320
|324
|243
|113
|442
|330
|340
|97
|445
|2654
|5400
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|16
|8
|18
|2
|14
|6
|7
|1
|11
|17
|3
|13
|9
|15
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout