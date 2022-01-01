Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Fukui

Japan Central Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7001 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6525 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6032 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6032 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5400 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Japan Central Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 425 530 398 375 428 149 472 207 560 3544 410 453 397 156 552 409 407 155 518 3457 7001
Blue M: 73.1/123 408 496 371 343 416 129 437 173 522 3295 379 424 376 132 532 375 392 134 486 3230 6525
Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121 381 460 336 319 397 113 400 155 500 3061 349 397 350 113 498 344 365 110 445 2971 6032
Red W: 66.1/111 381 410 296 319 310 113 300 143 474 2746 320 324 243 113 442 330 340 97 445 2654 5400
Handicap 4 10 12 16 8 18 2 14 6 7 1 11 17 3 13 9 15 5
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Toujinbou/Kuzuryu Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Echizen/Kuzuryu Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Toujinbou/Echizen Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Echizen CC
Echizen Country Club
Awara, Fukui
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Driving range
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Asunaro Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Clubhouse
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Dainichi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Kuroyuri Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC
Awara Golf Club - Lake Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Inuwashi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC - Sea: #3
Awara Golf Club - Sea Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui CC - Middle: #9
Fukui Country Club - East/Middle Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui CC - West: #3
Fukui Country Club - East/West Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me