Kaga Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6949 yards
Slope 139
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6949 yards
|74.2
|139
|Back (W)
|72
|6949 yards
|81.3
|143
|Regular
|72
|6619 yards
|72.4
|138
|Regular (W)
|72
|6619 yards
|79.6
|141
|Front
|72
|6324 yards
|70.9
|136
|Front (W)
|72
|6324 yards
|77.4
|140
|Gold
|72
|5728 yards
|67.8
|125
|Gold (W)
|72
|5728 yards
|73.8
|131
|Ladies
|72
|5236 yards
|65.6
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5236 yards
|71.3
|128
Scorecard for Matsu - Take
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|375
|570
|180
|370
|406
|390
|241
|547
|424
|3503
|564
|385
|395
|181
|470
|548
|182
|406
|360
|3491
|6994
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|365
|557
|161
|349
|366
|372
|186
|530
|411
|3297
|551
|365
|375
|162
|455
|533
|174
|389
|350
|3354
|6651
|White M: 69.2/117
|352
|538
|146
|331
|340
|352
|171
|521
|377
|3128
|533
|343
|350
|148
|443
|533
|164
|373
|340
|3227
|6355
|Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119
|345
|499
|146
|315
|275
|352
|157
|496
|339
|2924
|484
|337
|306
|110
|398
|453
|122
|322
|340
|2872
|5796
|Red W: 67.1/113
|342
|410
|126
|261
|202
|317
|127
|442
|311
|2538
|448
|311
|302
|102
|346
|405
|94
|315
|305
|2628
|5166
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|7
|1
|15
|11
|5
|9
|6
|12
|4
|18
|2
|8
|16
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout