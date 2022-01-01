Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kaga Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6949 yards
Slope 139
Rating 74.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6949 yards 74.2 139
Back (W) 72 6949 yards 81.3 143
Regular 72 6619 yards 72.4 138
Regular (W) 72 6619 yards 79.6 141
Front 72 6324 yards 70.9 136
Front (W) 72 6324 yards 77.4 140
Gold 72 5728 yards 67.8 125
Gold (W) 72 5728 yards 73.8 131
Ladies 72 5236 yards 65.6 121
Ladies (W) 72 5236 yards 71.3 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsu - Take
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 375 570 180 370 406 390 241 547 424 3503 564 385 395 181 470 548 182 406 360 3491 6994
Blue M: 70.7/121 365 557 161 349 366 372 186 530 411 3297 551 365 375 162 455 533 174 389 350 3354 6651
White M: 69.2/117 352 538 146 331 340 352 171 521 377 3128 533 343 350 148 443 533 164 373 340 3227 6355
Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119 345 499 146 315 275 352 157 496 339 2924 484 337 306 110 398 453 122 322 340 2872 5796
Red W: 67.1/113 342 410 126 261 202 317 127 442 311 2538 448 311 302 102 346 405 94 315 305 2628 5166
Handicap 13 3 17 7 1 15 11 5 9 6 12 4 18 2 8 16 10 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

