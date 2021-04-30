Bell Green Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5563 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Front
|71
|5563 yards
|Ladies
|71
|5089 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 68.2/115
|311
|151
|366
|274
|474
|331
|280
|362
|158
|2707
|485
|166
|417
|483
|381
|342
|386
|154
|322
|3136
|5843
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|278
|121
|325
|259
|432
|297
|243
|332
|127
|2414
|406
|115
|358
|435
|337
|282
|334
|129
|279
|2675
|5089
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|9
|5
|17
|16
|10
|6
|2
|14
|18
|4
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|35
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Nicos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout