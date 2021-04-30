Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Bell Green Country Club - East/West Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5563 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Front 71 5563 yards
Ladies 71 5089 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 68.2/115 311 151 366 274 474 331 280 362 158 2707 485 166 417 483 381 342 386 154 322 3136 5843
Ladies W: 66.1/111 278 121 325 259 432 297 243 332 127 2414 406 115 358 435 337 282 334 129 279 2675 5089
Handicap 11 15 3 13 1 7 9 5 17 16 10 6 2 14 18 4 12 8
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 4 3 35 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Nicos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

