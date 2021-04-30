Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Bell Green Country Club - Middle/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5709 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 71 5709 yards 68.2 115
Ladies 71 5163 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 68.2/115 477 192 331 403 337 192 350 408 560 3250 311 151 366 274 474 331 280 362 158 2707 5957
Ladies W: 66.1/111 411 149 262 345 293 134 307 343 505 2749 278 121 325 259 432 297 243 332 127 2414 5163
Handicap 16 10 6 2 14 18 4 12 8 9 15 3 7 1 13 5 17 11
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 4 3 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Nicos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

