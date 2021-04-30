Bell Green Country Club - Middle/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5709 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|71
|5709 yards
|68.2
|115
|Ladies
|71
|5163 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 68.2/115
|477
|192
|331
|403
|337
|192
|350
|408
|560
|3250
|311
|151
|366
|274
|474
|331
|280
|362
|158
|2707
|5957
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|411
|149
|262
|345
|293
|134
|307
|343
|505
|2749
|278
|121
|325
|259
|432
|297
|243
|332
|127
|2414
|5163
|Handicap
|16
|10
|6
|2
|14
|18
|4
|12
|8
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|35
|71
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Nicos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
