Homei Country Club - East/West Course
Hyogo, Japan

Homei Country Club - East/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6175 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 493 357 339 176 355 514 406 217 379 3236 477 161 330 189 476 382 147 345 432 2939 6175
Regular M: 69.2/117 476 348 327 146 324 492 375 193 359 3040 424 153 310 155 451 374 138 315 420 2740 5780
Ladies W: 66.9/109 411 313 237 145 294 342 325 91 338 2496 391 120 276 134 353 257 125 196 312 2164 4660
Handicap 7 15 3 17 11 1 13 9 5 8 16 12 14 6 2 18 10 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, NICOS, SAISON, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Be the first to leave a review

