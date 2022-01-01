Homei Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6175 yards
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|493
|357
|339
|176
|355
|514
|406
|217
|379
|3236
|477
|161
|330
|189
|476
|382
|147
|345
|432
|2939
|6175
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|476
|348
|327
|146
|324
|492
|375
|193
|359
|3040
|424
|153
|310
|155
|451
|374
|138
|315
|420
|2740
|5780
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|411
|313
|237
|145
|294
|342
|325
|91
|338
|2496
|391
|120
|276
|134
|353
|257
|125
|196
|312
|2164
|4660
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|17
|11
|1
|13
|9
|5
|8
|16
|12
|14
|6
|2
|18
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, NICOS, SAISON, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
