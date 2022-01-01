Homei Country Club - Center/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6158 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6158 yards
Scorecard for East/Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|493
|357
|339
|176
|355
|514
|406
|217
|379
|3236
|381
|510
|337
|138
|387
|340
|577
|161
|388
|3219
|6455
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|476
|348
|327
|146
|324
|492
|375
|193
|359
|3040
|356
|494
|327
|129
|379
|327
|562
|146
|355
|3075
|6115
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|411
|313
|237
|145
|294
|342
|325
|91
|338
|2496
|306
|464
|281
|106
|252
|294
|485
|133
|329
|2650
|5146
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|17
|11
|1
|13
|9
|5
|6
|12
|10
|18
|4
|14
|2
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, NICOS, SAISON, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
