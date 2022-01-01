Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Homei Country Club - Center/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6158 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6158 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/Center
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 493 357 339 176 355 514 406 217 379 3236 381 510 337 138 387 340 577 161 388 3219 6455
Regular M: 70.0/119 476 348 327 146 324 492 375 193 359 3040 356 494 327 129 379 327 562 146 355 3075 6115
Ladies W: 67.1/113 411 313 237 145 294 342 325 91 338 2496 306 464 281 106 252 294 485 133 329 2650 5146
Handicap 7 15 3 17 11 1 13 9 5 6 12 10 18 4 14 2 16 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, NICOS, SAISON, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Be the first to leave a review

