Bell Green Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6116 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|72
|6116 yards
|70.2
|119
|Front
|72
|5858 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5424 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|477
|192
|331
|403
|337
|192
|350
|408
|560
|3250
|485
|166
|417
|483
|381
|342
|386
|154
|322
|3136
|6386
|Regular M: 70.2/119
|467
|177
|315
|391
|322
|180
|342
|391
|550
|3135
|466
|144
|396
|468
|366
|321
|362
|146
|312
|2981
|6116
|Front M: 69.2/117
|454
|165
|298
|373
|311
|165
|327
|374
|535
|3002
|456
|135
|377
|453
|350
|306
|347
|132
|308
|2864
|5866
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|411
|149
|262
|345
|293
|134
|307
|343
|505
|2749
|406
|115
|358
|435
|337
|282
|334
|129
|297
|2693
|5442
|Handicap
|16
|10
|6
|2
|14
|18
|4
|12
|8
|11
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|9
|5
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Nicos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
