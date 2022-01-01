Homei Country Club - East/Center Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6455 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6455 yards
Scorecard for Center/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|381
|510
|337
|138
|387
|340
|577
|161
|388
|3219
|477
|161
|330
|189
|476
|382
|147
|345
|432
|2939
|6158
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|356
|494
|327
|129
|379
|327
|562
|146
|355
|3075
|424
|153
|310
|155
|451
|374
|138
|315
|420
|2740
|5815
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|306
|464
|281
|106
|252
|294
|485
|133
|329
|2650
|391
|120
|276
|134
|353
|257
|125
|196
|312
|2164
|4814
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|17
|3
|13
|1
|15
|7
|8
|16
|12
|14
|6
|2
|18
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, NICOS, SAISON, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
