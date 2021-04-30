Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Bato Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7103 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6643 yards 73.1 123
Ladies 72 5359 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 414 380 163 563 370 407 311 204 523 3335 476 245 392 442 423 567 478 194 551 3768 7103
Regular M: 73.1/123 382 353 143 537 342 383 295 179 492 3106 447 217 367 417 400 534 443 185 527 3537 6643
Ladies W: 67.1/113 313 317 88 465 309 313 249 128 434 2616 311 136 310 341 284 443 311 128 479 2743 5359
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 17 11 5 4 10 16 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Master, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukurodanotaki CC - Daigo
Fukurodanotaki Country Club - Daigo Course
Daigo, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rising GC
Rising Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - East: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - South: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - South Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - New Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - West: #1
Kitsuregawa Country Club - West Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - Old Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - South Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - East Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya Garden GC
Utsunomiya Garden Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Adatara CC
Adatara Country Club
Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - North Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me