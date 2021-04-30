Bato Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7103 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6643 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5359 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Bato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|414
|380
|163
|563
|370
|407
|311
|204
|523
|3335
|476
|245
|392
|442
|423
|567
|478
|194
|551
|3768
|7103
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|382
|353
|143
|537
|342
|383
|295
|179
|492
|3106
|447
|217
|367
|417
|400
|534
|443
|185
|527
|3537
|6643
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|313
|317
|88
|465
|309
|313
|249
|128
|434
|2616
|311
|136
|310
|341
|284
|443
|311
|128
|479
|2743
|5359
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Master, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
