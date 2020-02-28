Fukurodanotaki Country Club - Daigo Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7229 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.0
Previously known as Takahiko Three Country.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|7229 yards
|74.0
|Full Back (W)
|72
|7229 yards
|79.5
|Back
|72
|6742 yards
|71.6
|Back (W)
|72
|6742 yards
|76.8
|Front
|72
|6277 yards
|69.6
|Front (W)
|72
|6277 yards
|74.4
|Ladies
|72
|5478 yards
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1987)
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
