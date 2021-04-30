Rising Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6765 yards
|Regular
|72
|6188 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5501 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout