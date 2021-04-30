Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Rising Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6765 yards
Regular 72 6188 yards
Ladies 72 5501 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

