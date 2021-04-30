Ishikari Heigen Country Club - Middle/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6432 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6102 yards
|70.2
|120
|White
|72
|5684 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5684 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5405 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|358
|388
|392
|155
|436
|296
|344
|539
|158
|3066
|345
|188
|428
|509
|389
|222
|329
|421
|535
|3366
|6432
|Blue M: 70.2/120
|344
|376
|373
|142
|418
|280
|344
|539
|139
|2955
|330
|173
|408
|488
|355
|164
|309
|401
|519
|3147
|6102
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|329
|314
|349
|141
|418
|267
|333
|424
|129
|2704
|316
|153
|394
|469
|346
|148
|289
|371
|494
|2980
|5684
|Red W: 67.1/113
|274
|274
|309
|134
|355
|244
|333
|424
|129
|2476
|316
|153
|372
|456
|330
|148
|289
|371
|494
|2929
|5405
|Handicap
|2
|10
|4
|12
|6
|14
|16
|8
|18
|9
|5
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout