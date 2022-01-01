Sweden Hills Golf Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6884 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6884 yards
|RT
|72
|6192 yards
|FT
|72
|5248 yards
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|513
|410
|406
|168
|441
|370
|418
|188
|539
|3453
|422
|535
|172
|380
|440
|413
|184
|394
|491
|3431
|6884
|White M: 70.7/121
|479
|386
|385
|150
|390
|325
|329
|163
|496
|3103
|384
|518
|146
|340
|362
|367
|146
|351
|475
|3089
|6192
|Red W: 67.1/113
|433
|304
|335
|123
|242
|265
|273
|106
|446
|2527
|350
|428
|130
|295
|323
|337
|129
|311
|418
|2721
|5248
|Handicap
|15
|1
|5
|17
|3
|9
|11
|13
|7
|10
|2
|18
|6
|14
|8
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout