Ishikari Heigen Country Club - South/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6732 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6286 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5808 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5808 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5600 yards
|70.0
|118
Scorecard for Minami - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|345
|188
|428
|509
|389
|222
|329
|421
|535
|3366
|498
|569
|321
|153
|456
|418
|324
|173
|454
|3366
|6732
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|330
|173
|408
|488
|355
|164
|309
|401
|519
|3147
|425
|529
|302
|144
|441
|389
|310
|157
|442
|3139
|6286
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|316
|153
|394
|469
|346
|148
|289
|371
|494
|2980
|369
|460
|290
|138
|362
|328
|310
|147
|424
|2828
|5808
|Red W: 70.0/118
|316
|153
|372
|456
|330
|148
|289
|262
|494
|2820
|369
|460
|276
|138
|362
|328
|299
|124
|424
|2780
|5600
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|17
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
