Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Sweden Hills Golf Club - Middle/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6796 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6796 yards
RT 72 6142 yards
FT 72 5260 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 422 535 172 380 440 413 184 394 491 3431 381 553 202 517 306 432 389 185 400 3365 6796
White M: 70.7/121 384 518 146 340 362 367 146 351 475 3089 351 503 175 471 306 369 359 151 368 3053 6142
Red W: 67.1/113 350 428 130 295 323 337 129 311 418 2721 328 377 153 357 268 319 312 97 328 2539 5260
Handicap 9 1 17 5 13 7 15 3 11 2 14 18 6 8 4 12 16 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sweden Hills GC
Sweden Hills Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sweden Hills GC
Sweden Hills Golf Club - West/East Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Scots Hill GC: Clubhouse
Sapporo Scots Hill Golf Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shakespeare CC
Shakespeare Country Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Suzuran/Hamanasu
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - Middle/South Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - South/West Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Hamanasu/Rairakku
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo: Practice area
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Rairakku/Suzuran
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Kanazawa Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Barato CC: Clubhouse
Barato Country Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me