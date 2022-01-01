Sweden Hills Golf Club - Middle/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6796 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6796 yards
|RT
|72
|6142 yards
|FT
|72
|5260 yards
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|422
|535
|172
|380
|440
|413
|184
|394
|491
|3431
|381
|553
|202
|517
|306
|432
|389
|185
|400
|3365
|6796
|White M: 70.7/121
|384
|518
|146
|340
|362
|367
|146
|351
|475
|3089
|351
|503
|175
|471
|306
|369
|359
|151
|368
|3053
|6142
|Red W: 67.1/113
|350
|428
|130
|295
|323
|337
|129
|311
|418
|2721
|328
|377
|153
|357
|268
|319
|312
|97
|328
|2539
|5260
|Handicap
|9
|1
|17
|5
|13
|7
|15
|3
|11
|2
|14
|18
|6
|8
|4
|12
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout