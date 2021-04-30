Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Ishikari Heigen Country Club - West/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6432 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 6094 yards 69.2 117
White 72 5532 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5532 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5256 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 498 569 321 153 456 418 324 173 454 3366 358 388 392 155 436 296 344 539 158 3066 6432
Blue M: 69.2/117 425 529 302 144 441 389 310 157 442 3139 344 376 373 142 418 280 344 539 139 2955 6094
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 369 460 290 138 362 328 310 147 424 2828 329 314 349 141 418 267 333 424 129 2704 5532
Red W: 67.1/113 369 460 276 138 362 328 299 124 424 2780 274 274 309 134 355 244 333 424 129 2476 5256
Handicap 2 4 6 10 12 14 16 8 18 11 1 13 3 15 5 7 17 9
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - Middle/South Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - South/West Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Aoyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Suzuran/Hamanasu
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Kanazawa Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo: Practice area
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Rairakku/Suzuran
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Hamanasu/Rairakku
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Dateyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Bay GC
Sapporo Bay Golf Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otaru CC
Otaru Country Club - New Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otaru CC
Otaru Country Club - Old Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - West
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

