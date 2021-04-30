Ishikari Heigen Country Club - West/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6432 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6094 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|5532 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5532 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5256 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|498
|569
|321
|153
|456
|418
|324
|173
|454
|3366
|358
|388
|392
|155
|436
|296
|344
|539
|158
|3066
|6432
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|425
|529
|302
|144
|441
|389
|310
|157
|442
|3139
|344
|376
|373
|142
|418
|280
|344
|539
|139
|2955
|6094
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|369
|460
|290
|138
|362
|328
|310
|147
|424
|2828
|329
|314
|349
|141
|418
|267
|333
|424
|129
|2704
|5532
|Red W: 67.1/113
|369
|460
|276
|138
|362
|328
|299
|124
|424
|2780
|274
|274
|309
|134
|355
|244
|333
|424
|129
|2476
|5256
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|11
|1
|13
|3
|15
|5
|7
|17
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
