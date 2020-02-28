Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Dateyama Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3354 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3354 yards
Regular 36 3064 yards
Front 36 2842 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Ron Fream (1991)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Kanazawa Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Aoyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Rairakku/Suzuran
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Hamanasu/Rairakku
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sapporo Course - Suzuran/Hamanasu
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Bay GC
Sapporo Bay Golf Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otaru Country Club - New Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf 5 Country Bibai Course - West
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf 5 Country Bibai Course - Middle
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf 5 Country Bibai Course - East
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otaru Country Club - Old Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
BrianOar - #16 from green to tee
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 2 Nights 3 Rounds Weekday Package
From $459
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Featured Content
Grand Cypress New Course - no. 17
Articles
Orlando's Grand Cypress Resort reveals new direction
lido-wisconsin-rendering
Articles
Lido shuffle: long-lost pre-WWII golf course will be revived beside Wisconsin resort
Nefyn Golf Club General Views
Photo Galleries
Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales
Corica Park - golfer on the putting green
Articles
Not your old-school munis
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me