Chateraise Country Club Masari Cup

Rating Snapshot
0

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7151 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champions 72 7151 yards 75.1 133
Back 72 6755 yards 73.3 125
Regular 72 6350 yards 71.4 123
Front 72 5960 yards 69.7 119
Ladies (W) 72 5156 yards 71.6 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chateraise Country Club Masarikappu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champions M: 75.1/133 608 440 155 391 374 506 423 242 445 3584 577 438 174 378 533 444 406 202 415 3567 7151
Back M: 73.3/125 589 418 155 370 350 482 403 223 433 3423 542 421 155 363 511 411 382 179 368 3332 6755
Regular M: 71.4/123 570 380 129 356 327 460 382 202 400 3206 527 399 155 345 477 385 367 158 331 3144 6350
Front M: 69.7/119 546 286 129 356 327 438 355 180 302 2919 527 399 155 327 477 354 323 158 321 3041 5960
Ladies W: 71.6/115 512 263 95 314 264 351 289 147 267 2502 479 333 108 317 413 304 309 127 264 2654 5156
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 17 5 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

