Chateraise Country Club Masari Cup
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7151 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champions
|72
|7151 yards
|75.1
|133
|Back
|72
|6755 yards
|73.3
|125
|Regular
|72
|6350 yards
|71.4
|123
|Front
|72
|5960 yards
|69.7
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5156 yards
|71.6
|115
Scorecard for Chateraise Country Club Masarikappu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champions M: 75.1/133
|608
|440
|155
|391
|374
|506
|423
|242
|445
|3584
|577
|438
|174
|378
|533
|444
|406
|202
|415
|3567
|7151
|Back M: 73.3/125
|589
|418
|155
|370
|350
|482
|403
|223
|433
|3423
|542
|421
|155
|363
|511
|411
|382
|179
|368
|3332
|6755
|Regular M: 71.4/123
|570
|380
|129
|356
|327
|460
|382
|202
|400
|3206
|527
|399
|155
|345
|477
|385
|367
|158
|331
|3144
|6350
|Front M: 69.7/119
|546
|286
|129
|356
|327
|438
|355
|180
|302
|2919
|527
|399
|155
|327
|477
|354
|323
|158
|321
|3041
|5960
|Ladies W: 71.6/115
|512
|263
|95
|314
|264
|351
|289
|147
|267
|2502
|479
|333
|108
|317
|413
|304
|309
|127
|264
|2654
|5156
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
