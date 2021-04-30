Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Mito Golf Club - South Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 3330 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3330 yards
White 36 3253 yards
Red 36 2641 yards
Scorecard for Minami/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 73.1/123 362 182 413 327 397 381 509 217 542 3330 6585
Regular M: 70.7/121 336 171 393 312 382 365 480 198 516 3153 6225
Ladies W: 67.1/113 315 144 278 297 290 352 394 138 433 2641 5189
Handicap 5 13 11 9 17 1 3 7 15
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

