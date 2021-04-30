Mito Golf Club - South Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 3330 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3330 yards
|White
|36
|3253 yards
|Red
|36
|2641 yards
Scorecard for Minami/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|362
|182
|413
|327
|397
|381
|509
|217
|542
|3330
|6585
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|336
|171
|393
|312
|382
|365
|480
|198
|516
|3153
|6225
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|315
|144
|278
|297
|290
|352
|394
|138
|433
|2641
|5189
|Handicap
|5
|13
|11
|9
|17
|1
|3
|7
|15
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
