Mito Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 3255 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3255 yards
|White
|36
|3072 yards
|Red
|36
|2548 yards
Scorecard for Kita/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|316
|506
|393
|195
|527
|167
|442
|412
|383
|3341
|6596
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|307
|487
|378
|170
|515
|156
|427
|385
|360
|3185
|6257
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|293
|447
|330
|116
|414
|104
|340
|285
|297
|2626
|5174
|Handicap
|15
|13
|11
|9
|3
|17
|1
|7
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
