Uzumine Country Club - Nasu/Bandai Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6675 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6675 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6300 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5471 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5242 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nasu/Bandai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|554
|348
|468
|369
|175
|395
|199
|492
|352
|3352
|371
|382
|533
|182
|390
|399
|182
|335
|549
|3323
|6675
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|530
|334
|441
|353
|160
|372
|174
|474
|337
|3175
|350
|360
|511
|173
|372
|381
|167
|286
|525
|3125
|6300
|Front M: 66.1/111
|493
|298
|325
|326
|147
|320
|156
|417
|307
|2789
|317
|265
|456
|162
|296
|297
|153
|275
|461
|2682
|5471
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|493
|298
|325
|326
|100
|320
|127
|417
|307
|2713
|317
|265
|456
|70
|296
|297
|92
|275
|461
|2529
|5242
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
