Uzumine Country Club - Uzumine/Bandai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6628 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6628 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6247 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5425 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5072 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Uzumine/Bandai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|355
|420
|198
|373
|368
|571
|165
|500
|355
|3305
|371
|382
|533
|182
|390
|399
|182
|335
|549
|3323
|6628
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|342
|393
|173
|356
|351
|549
|150
|479
|329
|3122
|350
|360
|511
|173
|372
|381
|167
|286
|525
|3125
|6247
|Front M: 66.1/111
|329
|288
|161
|304
|274
|510
|142
|429
|306
|2743
|317
|265
|456
|162
|296
|297
|153
|275
|461
|2682
|5425
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|329
|288
|110
|304
|274
|510
|75
|429
|224
|2543
|317
|265
|456
|70
|296
|297
|92
|275
|461
|2529
|5072
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
