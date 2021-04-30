Uzumine Country Club - Uzumine/Nasu Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6657 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6657 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6297 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5532 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5256 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Uzumine/Nasu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|355
|420
|198
|373
|368
|571
|165
|500
|355
|3305
|554
|348
|468
|369
|175
|395
|199
|492
|352
|3352
|6657
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|342
|393
|173
|356
|351
|549
|150
|479
|329
|3122
|530
|334
|441
|353
|160
|372
|174
|474
|337
|3175
|6297
|Front M: 69.2/117
|329
|288
|161
|304
|274
|510
|142
|429
|306
|2743
|493
|298
|325
|326
|147
|320
|156
|417
|307
|2789
|5532
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|329
|288
|110
|304
|274
|510
|75
|429
|224
|2543
|493
|298
|325
|326
|100
|320
|127
|417
|307
|2713
|5256
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
