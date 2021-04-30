Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Uzumine Country Club - Uzumine/Nasu Course

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6657 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6657 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6297 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5532 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5256 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uzumine/Nasu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 355 420 198 373 368 571 165 500 355 3305 554 348 468 369 175 395 199 492 352 3352 6657
Regular M: 70.7/121 342 393 173 356 351 549 150 479 329 3122 530 334 441 353 160 372 174 474 337 3175 6297
Front M: 69.2/117 329 288 161 304 274 510 142 429 306 2743 493 298 325 326 147 320 156 417 307 2789 5532
Ladies W: 67.1/113 329 288 110 304 274 510 75 429 224 2543 493 298 325 326 100 320 127 417 307 2713 5256
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 17 5 11 4 16 10 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

