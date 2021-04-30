Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Iwafune Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6271 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6271 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6008 yards 70.0 120
Red (W) 72 4517 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iwafune Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 327 332 454 180 500 403 410 115 399 3120 300 223 463 388 379 208 287 620 283 3151 6271
White M: 70.0/120 320 332 434 171 500 388 397 108 368 3018 260 193 453 373 355 196 287 600 273 2990 6008
Red W: 67.1/113 290 232 328 102 353 239 293 74 291 2202 240 122 304 273 280 145 240 461 250 2315 4517
Handicap 11 17 15 7 1 5 9 13 3 10 4 14 6 18 12 8 2 16
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

