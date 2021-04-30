Iwafune Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6271 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6271 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6008 yards
|70.0
|120
|Red (W)
|72
|4517 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Iwafune Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|327
|332
|454
|180
|500
|403
|410
|115
|399
|3120
|300
|223
|463
|388
|379
|208
|287
|620
|283
|3151
|6271
|White M: 70.0/120
|320
|332
|434
|171
|500
|388
|397
|108
|368
|3018
|260
|193
|453
|373
|355
|196
|287
|600
|273
|2990
|6008
|Red W: 67.1/113
|290
|232
|328
|102
|353
|239
|293
|74
|291
|2202
|240
|122
|304
|273
|280
|145
|240
|461
|250
|2315
|4517
|Handicap
|11
|17
|15
|7
|1
|5
|9
|13
|3
|10
|4
|14
|6
|18
|12
|8
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
