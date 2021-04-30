Southern Links Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7030 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7030 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6334 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5432 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Southern Links Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|375
|395
|550
|198
|371
|452
|418
|181
|565
|3505
|572
|405
|412
|197
|540
|353
|465
|183
|395
|3522
|7027
|White M: 73.1/123
|345
|365
|515
|142
|328
|392
|400
|120
|540
|3147
|535
|375
|375
|165
|510
|330
|390
|132
|375
|3187
|6334
|Red W: 67.1/113
|325
|330
|475
|119
|263
|310
|255
|94
|510
|2681
|510
|340
|330
|111
|485
|257
|290
|115
|313
|2751
|5432
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|11
|17
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Tifton Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, jeans & work clothes.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout