Southern Links Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7030 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7030 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6334 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 5432 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Southern Links Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 375 395 550 198 371 452 418 181 565 3505 572 405 412 197 540 353 465 183 395 3522 7027
White M: 73.1/123 345 365 515 142 328 392 400 120 540 3147 535 375 375 165 510 330 390 132 375 3187 6334
Red W: 67.1/113 325 330 475 119 263 310 255 94 510 2681 510 340 330 111 485 257 290 115 313 2751 5432
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 5 11 17 16 10 4 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Tifton Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, jeans & work clothes.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Palm Hills Golf Resort Club
Palm Hills Golf Resort Club
Itoman, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review

