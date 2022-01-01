Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Nanzan Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 61
Length 3209 yards
Slope 104
Rating 60.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 61 3209 yards 60.3 104
Back (W) 61 3209 yards 61.6 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nanzan Country Club Office
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 60.3/104 124 124 75 152 213 321 141 174 287 1611 113 100 270 242 152 287 105 88 241 1598 3209
Ladies W: 61.6/107 124 124 75 152 213 321 141 174 287 1611 113 100 270 242 152 287 105 88 241 1598 3209
Handicap 8 10 16 4 6 18 14 12 2 13 7 5 9 3 15 11 1 17
Par 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 4 30 3 3 4 4 3 4 3 3 4 31 61

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

