Nanzan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 61
Length 3209 yards
Slope 104
Rating 60.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|61
|3209 yards
|60.3
|104
|Back (W)
|61
|3209 yards
|61.6
|107
Scorecard for Nanzan Country Club Office
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 60.3/104
|124
|124
|75
|152
|213
|321
|141
|174
|287
|1611
|113
|100
|270
|242
|152
|287
|105
|88
|241
|1598
|3209
|Ladies W: 61.6/107
|124
|124
|75
|152
|213
|321
|141
|174
|287
|1611
|113
|100
|270
|242
|152
|287
|105
|88
|241
|1598
|3209
|Handicap
|8
|10
|16
|4
|6
|18
|14
|12
|2
|13
|7
|5
|9
|3
|15
|11
|1
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|30
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|31
|61
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout