Naha Golf Club

Naha Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 441 571 202 414 479 511 421 227 417 3683 536 412 180 475 395 429 505 187 390 3509 7192
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 402 535 154 340 428 491 363 177 345 3235 494 375 146 398 357 366 472 143 357 3108 6343
Handicap 7 3 17 13 11 1 5 9 15 6 18 10 2 14 8 16 4 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

