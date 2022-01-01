Naha Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Naha Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|441
|571
|202
|414
|479
|511
|421
|227
|417
|3683
|536
|412
|180
|475
|395
|429
|505
|187
|390
|3509
|7192
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|402
|535
|154
|340
|428
|491
|363
|177
|345
|3235
|494
|375
|146
|398
|357
|366
|472
|143
|357
|3108
|6343
|Handicap
|7
|3
|17
|13
|11
|1
|5
|9
|15
|6
|18
|10
|2
|14
|8
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
