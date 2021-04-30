Green Highland Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6612 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6269 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5469 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Middle/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|444
|227
|497
|340
|567
|367
|163
|422
|386
|3413
|388
|130
|362
|526
|380
|380
|318
|163
|552
|3199
|6612
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|426
|205
|479
|313
|530
|343
|153
|404
|361
|3214
|368
|110
|345
|516
|367
|366
|297
|148
|538
|3055
|6269
|Red W: 67.1/113
|396
|136
|413
|289
|460
|333
|134
|354
|310
|2825
|354
|97
|330
|416
|352
|239
|275
|131
|450
|2644
|5469
|Handicap
|7
|5
|9
|15
|1
|13
|17
|3
|11
|10
|18
|8
|2
|12
|6
|14
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout