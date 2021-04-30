Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Green Highland Country Club - Middle/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6612 yards 72.3 123
White 72 6269 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5469 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 444 227 497 340 567 367 163 422 386 3413 388 130 362 526 380 380 318 163 552 3199 6612
Yellow M: 70.7/121 426 205 479 313 530 343 153 404 361 3214 368 110 345 516 367 366 297 148 538 3055 6269
Red W: 67.1/113 396 136 413 289 460 333 134 354 310 2825 354 97 330 416 352 239 275 131 450 2644 5469
Handicap 7 5 9 15 1 13 17 3 11 10 18 8 2 12 6 14 16 4
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

