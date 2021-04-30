Green Highland Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6582 yards
|72.1
|123
|White
|72
|6230 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5575 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|334
|176
|363
|500
|332
|193
|317
|511
|443
|3169
|444
|227
|497
|340
|567
|367
|163
|422
|386
|3413
|6582
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|315
|154
|342
|484
|317
|179
|301
|497
|427
|3016
|426
|205
|479
|313
|530
|343
|153
|404
|361
|3214
|6230
|Red W: 70.2/119
|278
|143
|319
|456
|303
|140
|301
|410
|400
|2750
|396
|136
|413
|289
|460
|333
|134
|354
|310
|2825
|5575
|Handicap
|13
|15
|7
|3
|17
|5
|11
|9
|1
|8
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|18
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout