Green Highland Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6368 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6368 yards
|69.6
|121
|White
|72
|6071 yards
|70.0
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5394 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|388
|130
|362
|526
|380
|380
|318
|163
|552
|3199
|334
|176
|363
|500
|332
|193
|317
|511
|443
|3169
|6368
|Yellow M: 70.0/117
|368
|110
|345
|516
|367
|366
|297
|148
|538
|3055
|315
|154
|342
|484
|317
|179
|301
|497
|427
|3016
|6071
|Red W: 67.1/113
|354
|97
|330
|416
|352
|239
|275
|131
|450
|2644
|278
|143
|319
|456
|303
|140
|301
|410
|400
|2750
|5394
|Handicap
|5
|9
|11
|1
|13
|3
|7
|15
|17
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|6
|12
|10
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout