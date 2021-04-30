Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Green Highland Country Club - West/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6368 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6368 yards 69.6 121
White 72 6071 yards 70.0 117
Red (W) 72 5394 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 388 130 362 526 380 380 318 163 552 3199 334 176 363 500 332 193 317 511 443 3169 6368
Yellow M: 70.0/117 368 110 345 516 367 366 297 148 538 3055 315 154 342 484 317 179 301 497 427 3016 6071
Red W: 67.1/113 354 97 330 416 352 239 275 131 450 2644 278 143 319 456 303 140 301 410 400 2750 5394
Handicap 5 9 11 1 13 3 7 15 17 14 16 8 4 18 6 12 10 2
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Green Highland CC - Middle: #8
Green Highland Country Club - East/Middle Course
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - East Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Highland CC - West: #1
Green Highland Country Club - Middle/West Course
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - West Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC: Clubhouse
Oakmont Golf Club - South Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manju GC: #18
Manju Golf Club
Yamazoe, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariji CC - Hanagaki
Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Murou
Muro 36 Golf Club - Murou Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Takaraike
Muro 36 Golf Club - Takaraike Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me