Naramanyo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6805 yards
|71.9
|123
|White
|72
|6376 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|4808 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Naramanyo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|520
|375
|345
|150
|535
|200
|410
|440
|430
|3405
|350
|390
|590
|320
|160
|415
|625
|180
|370
|3400
|6805
|White M: 70.7/121
|495
|358
|325
|144
|470
|175
|390
|410
|415
|3182
|322
|365
|570
|300
|150
|380
|585
|165
|356
|3193
|6375
|Red W: 66.9/109
|383
|275
|311
|115
|393
|146
|272
|321
|230
|2446
|305
|255
|387
|220
|92
|230
|457
|100
|316
|2362
|4808
|Handicap
|5
|3
|11
|17
|13
|15
|9
|1
|7
|12
|6
|2
|10
|18
|8
|4
|16
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1967)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
