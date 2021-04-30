Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Naramanyo Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6805 yards 71.9 123
White 72 6376 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 4808 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naramanyo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 520 375 345 150 535 200 410 440 430 3405 350 390 590 320 160 415 625 180 370 3400 6805
White M: 70.7/121 495 358 325 144 470 175 390 410 415 3182 322 365 570 300 150 380 585 165 356 3193 6375
Red W: 66.9/109 383 275 311 115 393 146 272 321 230 2446 305 255 387 220 92 230 457 100 316 2362 4808
Handicap 5 3 11 17 13 15 9 1 7 12 6 2 10 18 8 4 16 14
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1967)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Ashibi/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Ashibi Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara no Mori GC: #17
Nara no Mori Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Manju GC: #18
Manju Golf Club
Yamazoe, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me