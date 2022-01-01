Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara Public Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5500 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 5500 yards 64.1 107
Reg 70 5145 yards 63.9 103
Reg (W) 70 5145 yards 65.1 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara Public Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 64.1/107 510 130 330 220 350 490 160 300 170 2660 490 270 500 200 320 270 330 160 300 2840 5500
White M: 63.9/103 W: 65.1/109 500 100 300 200 330 470 130 290 150 2470 475 255 490 180 290 255 310 130 290 2675 5145
Handicap 5 17 7 11 3 1 15 9 13 4 16 2 10 14 6 8 18 12
Par 5 3 4 3 4 5 3 4 3 34 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 70

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shinnara GC
Shinnara Golf Club
Hirashimizu-cho, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara no Mori GC: #17
Nara no Mori Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Yagyu CC: Clubhouse
Nara Yagyu Country Club
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC - West: #10
Kamo Country Club - West Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC - East: #15
Kamo Country Club - East Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kizugawa CC - Yagyu: #2
Kizugawa Country Club - Yagyu/Kasagi Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Deer Park CC
Deer Park Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikanohara CC
Mikanohara Country Club - Mikasa Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kizugawa CC - Kizu: #2
Kizugawa Country Club - Kizu/Yagyu Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kizugawa CC - Kasagi: #3
Kizugawa Country Club - Kasagi/Kizu Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikanohara CC
Mikanohara Country Club - Kamo Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me