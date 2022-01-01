Nara Public Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5500 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5500 yards
|64.1
|107
|Reg
|70
|5145 yards
|63.9
|103
|Reg (W)
|70
|5145 yards
|65.1
|109
Scorecard for Nara Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 64.1/107
|510
|130
|330
|220
|350
|490
|160
|300
|170
|2660
|490
|270
|500
|200
|320
|270
|330
|160
|300
|2840
|5500
|White M: 63.9/103 W: 65.1/109
|500
|100
|300
|200
|330
|470
|130
|290
|150
|2470
|475
|255
|490
|180
|290
|255
|310
|130
|290
|2675
|5145
|Handicap
|5
|17
|7
|11
|3
|1
|15
|9
|13
|4
|16
|2
|10
|14
|6
|8
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|34
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
