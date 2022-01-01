Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Shinnara Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6695 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6695 yards
Regular 72 6365 yards
Ladies 72 5435 yards
Scorecard for Shin Nara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 400 375 560 175 350 350 435 185 545 3375 340 420 535 325 185 440 420 185 510 3360 6735
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 380 365 545 155 335 335 415 170 530 3230 320 400 520 310 170 415 395 175 505 3210 6440
Handicap 5 15 1 13 9 7 3 17 11 18 6 4 16 10 2 8 12 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

