Shinnara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6695 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6695 yards
|Regular
|72
|6365 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5435 yards
Scorecard for Shin Nara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|400
|375
|560
|175
|350
|350
|435
|185
|545
|3375
|340
|420
|535
|325
|185
|440
|420
|185
|510
|3360
|6735
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|380
|365
|545
|155
|335
|335
|415
|170
|530
|3230
|320
|400
|520
|310
|170
|415
|395
|175
|505
|3210
|6440
|Handicap
|5
|15
|1
|13
|9
|7
|3
|17
|11
|18
|6
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
