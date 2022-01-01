Mikanohara Country Club - Kamo Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6269 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.6
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6269 yards 69.6
Scorecard for Kamo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 484 167 347 480 157 342 352 383 348 3060 419 320 169 365 330 561 159 311 575 3209 6269
Handicap 5 17 15 3 13 11 7 1 9 4 16 6 12 8 2 18 14 10
Par 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 9 17 15 1 11 3 7 5 13 8 4 18 16 2 10 6 12 14

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

