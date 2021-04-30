Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara no Mori Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6868 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6868 yards 71.4 123
White 72 6451 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5712 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara no Mori Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 400 178 421 378 385 565 419 205 571 3522 355 534 191 376 427 388 172 388 515 3346 6868
Blue M: 70.7/121 384 162 398 366 361 542 393 178 537 3321 331 523 180 361 343 365 155 366 506 3130 6451
White M: 67.4/117 370 147 383 358 351 527 374 173 526 3209 322 513 171 358 278 311 150 342 500 2945 6154
Red W: 70.2/119 344 136 377 348 342 486 358 167 461 3019 312 431 161 354 261 264 145 327 438 2693 5712
Handicap 9 17 1 11 13 3 5 15 7 14 4 16 6 2 12 18 10 8
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hale Irwin (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naramanyo CC: #4
Naramanyo Country Club
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Ashibi/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Ashibi Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manju GC: #18
Manju Golf Club
Yamazoe, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me