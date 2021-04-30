Nara no Mori Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6868 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6868 yards
|71.4
|123
|White
|72
|6451 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5712 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Nara no Mori Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|400
|178
|421
|378
|385
|565
|419
|205
|571
|3522
|355
|534
|191
|376
|427
|388
|172
|388
|515
|3346
|6868
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|384
|162
|398
|366
|361
|542
|393
|178
|537
|3321
|331
|523
|180
|361
|343
|365
|155
|366
|506
|3130
|6451
|White M: 67.4/117
|370
|147
|383
|358
|351
|527
|374
|173
|526
|3209
|322
|513
|171
|358
|278
|311
|150
|342
|500
|2945
|6154
|Red W: 70.2/119
|344
|136
|377
|348
|342
|486
|358
|167
|461
|3019
|312
|431
|161
|354
|261
|264
|145
|327
|438
|2693
|5712
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|11
|13
|3
|5
|15
|7
|14
|4
|16
|6
|2
|12
|18
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hale Irwin (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
