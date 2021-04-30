Otsuki Garden Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6368 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6368 yards
|White
|72
|5927 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|4880 yards
Scorecard for Otsuki Garden Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|520
|355
|420
|440
|170
|355
|202
|300
|530
|3292
|380
|390
|520
|195
|305
|300
|520
|145
|330
|3085
|6377
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|493
|333
|404
|412
|143
|326
|182
|263
|515
|3071
|364
|370
|497
|173
|285
|280
|487
|114
|299
|2869
|5940
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|450
|255
|310
|316
|120
|286
|125
|210
|496
|2568
|335
|280
|450
|127
|263
|253
|447
|104
|261
|2520
|5088
|Handicap
|5
|9
|11
|1
|15
|3
|13
|17
|7
|8
|12
|2
|16
|6
|14
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout