Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Otsuki Garden Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6368 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6368 yards
White 72 5927 yards
Red (W) 72 4880 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Otsuki Garden Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 520 355 420 440 170 355 202 300 530 3292 380 390 520 195 305 300 520 145 330 3085 6377
Regular M: 69.2/117 493 333 404 412 143 326 182 263 515 3071 364 370 497 173 285 280 487 114 299 2869 5940
Ladies W: 67.1/113 450 255 310 316 120 286 125 210 496 2568 335 280 450 127 263 253 447 104 261 2520 5088
Handicap 5 9 11 1 15 3 13 17 7 8 12 2 16 6 14 4 18 10
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Otsuki CC
Otsuki Country Club
Otsuki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akiyama CC: #18
Sakura Hills Golf Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC: Clubhouse
Olympic Country Club - Gentiana Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC
Olympic Country Club - Hanamizuki Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC
Olympic Country Club - Fuji Cherry Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Maple Point GC
Maple Point Golf Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - East: #1
Kawaguchiko Country Club - East Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - West: #3
Kawaguchiko Country Club - West Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - South: #8
Kawaguchiko Country Club - South Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narusawa GC: #8
Narusawa Golf Club
Narusawa-mura, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me