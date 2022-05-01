Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Tsuru Country Club - Kaede/Fujizakura Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Main 72 6700 yards 71.7 123
BT/Main (W) 72 6700 yards 77.0 125
BT/Sub 72 6307 yards 70.8 121
BT/Sub (W) 72 6307 yards 75.9 123
RT/Main 72 6168 yards 70.0
RT/Main (W) 72 6168 yards 74.9
RT/Sub 72 5251 yards 69.2
RT/Sub (W) 72 5251 yards 74.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaede - Fuji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 546 367 379 329 164 363 428 533 186 3295 584 397 397 157 402 393 198 353 524 3405 6700
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 508 345 362 300 150 340 407 524 162 3098 566 367 377 138 379 372 182 329 499 3209 6307
Handicap 17 3 11 15 9 5 1 13 7 16 4 8 18 2 12 10 6 14
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsuru CC
Tsuru Country Club - Kaede/Mominoki Course
Tsuru, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuru CC: Clubhouse
Tsuru Country Club - Fujizakura/Mominoki Course
Tsuru, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chuo Tsuru CC: #6
Chuo Tsuru Country Club
Tsuru, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsuki Garden GC: #4
Otsuki Garden Golf Club
Tsuru, Yamanashi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsuki CC
Otsuki Country Club
Otsuki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akiyama CC: #18
Sakura Hills Golf Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - East: #1
Kawaguchiko Country Club - East Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - West: #3
Kawaguchiko Country Club - West Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC: Clubhouse
Olympic Country Club - Gentiana Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC
Olympic Country Club - Hanamizuki Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC
Olympic Country Club - Fuji Cherry Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - South: #8
Kawaguchiko Country Club - South Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Valid dates: May 01, 2022 - Oct 31, 2022
Package includes:
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me