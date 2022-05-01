Tsuru Country Club - Kaede/Fujizakura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Main
|72
|6700 yards
|71.7
|123
|BT/Main (W)
|72
|6700 yards
|77.0
|125
|BT/Sub
|72
|6307 yards
|70.8
|121
|BT/Sub (W)
|72
|6307 yards
|75.9
|123
|RT/Main
|72
|6168 yards
|70.0
|RT/Main (W)
|72
|6168 yards
|74.9
|RT/Sub
|72
|5251 yards
|69.2
|RT/Sub (W)
|72
|5251 yards
|74.0
Scorecard for Kaede - Fuji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|546
|367
|379
|329
|164
|363
|428
|533
|186
|3295
|584
|397
|397
|157
|402
|393
|198
|353
|524
|3405
|6700
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|508
|345
|362
|300
|150
|340
|407
|524
|162
|3098
|566
|367
|377
|138
|379
|372
|182
|329
|499
|3209
|6307
|Handicap
|17
|3
|11
|15
|9
|5
|1
|13
|7
|16
|4
|8
|18
|2
|12
|10
|6
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
