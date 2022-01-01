Hanasaki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6201 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6201 yards
Scorecard for Hanasaki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|480
|123
|336
|390
|140
|377
|383
|500
|326
|3055
|363
|406
|146
|362
|506
|126
|366
|509
|362
|3146
|6201
|Red W: 70.2/119
|420
|100
|280
|330
|116
|272
|300
|400
|265
|2483
|363
|406
|146
|362
|506
|126
|366
|509
|362
|3146
|5629
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Mastercard, Visa, Amex
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout