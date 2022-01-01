Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6201 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6201 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanasaki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 480 123 336 390 140 377 383 500 326 3055 363 406 146 362 506 126 366 509 362 3146 6201
Red W: 70.2/119 420 100 280 330 116 272 300 400 265 2483 363 406 146 362 506 126 366 509 362 3146 5629
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 11 5 17 16 10 4 8 2 14 6 12 18
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Mastercard, Visa, Amex
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

