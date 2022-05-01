Tsuru Country Club - Kaede/Mominoki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6254 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Main
|72
|6254 yards
|70.7
|121
|BT/Main (W)
|72
|6254 yards
|71.7
|123
|BT/Sub
|72
|6163 yards
|RT/Main
|72
|5930 yards
|69.2
|117
|RT/Main (W)
|72
|5930 yards
|70.2
|119
|RT/Sub
|72
|5830 yards
Scorecard for Kaede - Momi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|546
|367
|379
|329
|164
|363
|428
|533
|186
|3295
|383
|273
|318
|138
|483
|363
|312
|519
|170
|2959
|6254
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|508
|345
|362
|300
|150
|340
|407
|524
|162
|3098
|359
|261
|305
|129
|463
|363
|291
|509
|152
|2832
|5930
|Handicap
|17
|3
|11
|15
|9
|5
|1
|13
|7
|4
|10
|12
|8
|14
|16
|2
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
