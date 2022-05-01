Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Tsuru Country Club - Kaede/Mominoki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6254 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Main 72 6254 yards 70.7 121
BT/Main (W) 72 6254 yards 71.7 123
BT/Sub 72 6163 yards
RT/Main 72 5930 yards 69.2 117
RT/Main (W) 72 5930 yards 70.2 119
RT/Sub 72 5830 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaede - Momi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 546 367 379 329 164 363 428 533 186 3295 383 273 318 138 483 363 312 519 170 2959 6254
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 508 345 362 300 150 340 407 524 162 3098 359 261 305 129 463 363 291 509 152 2832 5930
Handicap 17 3 11 15 9 5 1 13 7 4 10 12 8 14 16 2 18 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

