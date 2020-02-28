Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Olympic Country Club - Fuji Cherry Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3393 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 36 3393 yards
Back 36 3209 yards
Regular 36 2981 yards
Ladies 36 2601 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Architect Perry Dye (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Olympic CC
Olympic Country Club - Hanamizuki Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC: Clubhouse
Olympic Country Club - Gentiana Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Maple Point GC
Maple Point Golf Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akiyama CC: #18
Akiyama Country Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashi Country Club - Toyooka Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

