Fukui Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6708 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6708 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6385 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6385 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5669 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|337
|395
|178
|506
|361
|364
|197
|545
|407
|3290
|388
|569
|328
|197
|328
|383
|421
|219
|585
|3418
|6708
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|315
|373
|162
|490
|341
|343
|170
|525
|385
|3104
|366
|558
|306
|186
|317
|372
|405
|208
|563
|3281
|6385
|Red W: 70.2/119
|273
|358
|153
|487
|323
|320
|148
|484
|350
|2896
|345
|443
|241
|126
|306
|339
|317
|164
|492
|2773
|5669
|Handicap
|8
|10
|12
|4
|6
|14
|16
|2
|18
|11
|1
|9
|5
|13
|15
|17
|7
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
