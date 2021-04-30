Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Fukui

Fukui Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6762 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6762 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6388 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6388 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5826 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 337 395 178 506 361 364 197 545 407 3290 410 180 416 585 394 361 191 388 547 3472 6762
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 315 373 162 490 341 343 170 525 385 3104 388 140 405 563 377 345 175 366 525 3284 6388
Red W: 70.2/119 273 358 153 487 323 320 148 484 350 2896 367 140 377 487 328 323 104 334 470 2930 5826
Handicap 8 10 12 4 6 14 16 2 18 11 1 9 13 15 7 5 17 3
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukui CC - Middle: #8
Fukui Country Club - Middle/West Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukui CC - Middle: #9
Fukui Country Club - East/Middle Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamashiro GC
Yamashiro Golf Club - King Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Driving range
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Asunaro Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC
Awara Golf Club - Lake Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Yamashiro-Yamanaka: Clubhouse
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Dainichi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Kuroyuri Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu Golf Club - Yamashiro-Yamanaka Course - Inuwashi Nine
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Awara GC - Sea: #3
Awara Golf Club - Sea Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamashiro GC
Yamashiro Golf Club - Queen Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Fukui CC: #9
Gold Fukui Country Club
Fukui, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Natadera CC
Natadera Country Club
Komatsu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me