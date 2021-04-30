Fukui Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6890 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6890 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6565 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6565 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5703 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|569
|328
|197
|328
|383
|421
|219
|585
|3418
|410
|180
|416
|585
|394
|361
|191
|388
|547
|3472
|6890
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125
|366
|558
|306
|186
|317
|372
|405
|208
|563
|3281
|388
|140
|405
|563
|377
|345
|175
|366
|525
|3284
|6565
|Red W: 70.2/119
|345
|443
|241
|126
|306
|339
|317
|164
|492
|2773
|367
|140
|377
|487
|328
|323
|104
|334
|470
|2930
|5703
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|14
|8
|4
|2
|16
|18
|11
|1
|9
|13
|15
|7
|5
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
