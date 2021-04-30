Yamashiro Golf Club - King Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6987 yards
Slope 128
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6987 yards
|73.6
|128
|Regular
|72
|6516 yards
|71.2
|122
|Ladies
|72
|5481 yards
|66.6
|114
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|563
|407
|430
|425
|186
|568
|185
|365
|390
|3519
|360
|405
|508
|366
|218
|435
|585
|182
|409
|3468
|6987
|Regular M: 73.0/122
|541
|391
|407
|386
|165
|534
|166
|341
|368
|3299
|340
|376
|488
|333
|169
|413
|557
|163
|378
|3217
|6516
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|487
|351
|352
|329
|116
|453
|136
|325
|317
|2866
|275
|316
|431
|261
|137
|334
|416
|118
|327
|2615
|5481
|Handicap
|3
|9
|7
|15
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|6
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
